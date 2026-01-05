Funeral of Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew T. 'Ty' Snook: How to watch, traffic impacts

The Brief Funeral services for fallen Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew Snook are being held Monday, Jan. 5. A public viewing, procession, and memorial service are planned in Newark. Major traffic delays are expected, and the public is encouraged to watch remotely.



Funeral services are being held Monday for Delaware State Police Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook, the trooper killed in the line of duty at a Wilmington DMV last month, with officials urging the public to plan ahead if attending or to watch from afar due to expected traffic disruptions.

Cpl. Snook's funeral

What we know:

Funeral arrangements for Cpl. Snook include a public viewing Monday at the University of Delaware, followed by a pass and review by uniformed emergency services personnel and a memorial service.

The events are centered around the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, where large crowds of law enforcement officers and community members are expected to gather to honor the fallen trooper.

Snook, 34, was killed while working an overtime assignment at a Department of Motor Vehicles location in Wilmington on Dec. 23. Authorities have said he was shot while trying to protect others inside the building.

How to watch

Those who are not attending in person can watch live coverage of the funeral services in this article, the FOX 29 YouTube channel and the FOX LOCAL mobile app.

Viewers can also expect visual coverage of the procession and memorial events as they take place across New Castle County.

Traffic impacts

The Delaware Department of Transportation says temporary road closures and major delays are expected during the funeral procession.

The procession will affect I-95 southbound between the Route 1 interchange and Route 896 interchange. Roads surrounding the Bob Carpenter Center should be avoided between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

DelDOT will provide traffic control at intersections and close roads as needed.

The Wilmington DMV incident

The backstory:

Police say Snook was working an overtime shift at the Wilmington DMV when a gunman opened fire on Dec. 23.

According to officials, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Rahman Rose of Wilmington, walked into the DMV as a customer.

Police said Rose walked up to Snook and shot him. Snook then pushed a DMV employee out of the way, before Rose shot him several more times, officials said.

The suspect later exchanged gunfire with responding officers and was killed. Snook and the suspect both died at local hospitals. One additional trooper and one civilian were treated for minor injuries.

Window glass shattered by a bullet was ultimately replaced at the Wilmington DMV.

Delaware State trooper remembered as a hero

Delaware State Police described Snook as "a respected colleague, a trusted partner, and a beloved member" of both the department and the community he served.

In an online fundraiser for his family, the Delaware State Troopers Association remembered Snook as "a loving husband, devoted father, and a deeply cherished friend," writing that those who knew him recall "his steady presence, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to the people he loved."

Delaware State Police Corporal Grade One Matthew T. "Ty" Snook. (Credit: Delaware State Police)

The association added that, as a trooper, Snook served the people of Delaware "with courage, integrity, and selflessness." Snook was a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police and is survived by his wife and young daughter.