Traffic alert: Major delays in New Castle County for trooper's funeral

The Brief Motorists in New Castle County should brace for major traffic disruptions on Monday, Jan. 5, as the community gathers to honor a fallen Delaware State Police officer. The procession will affect I-95 south between the Route 1 interchange and Route 896 interchange. Cpl. Matthew Snook was working an overtime shift at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Wilmington on Dec. 23 when he was shot and killed.



Motorists in New Castle County should brace for major traffic disruptions on Monday, Jan. 5, as the community gathers to honor a fallen Delaware State Police officer.

Traffic disruptions expected during funeral procession

What we know:

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that temporary road closures will occur during the funeral procession for Delaware State Police Corporal Grade One Matthew T. "Ty" Snook.

The procession will affect I-95 south between the Route 1 interchange and Route 896 interchange.

DelDOT will provide traffic control at intersections and temporarily close roads as needed for funeral-related activities, according to DelDOT. Roads around the Bob Carpenter Center should be avoided between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. to minimize delays.

What we don't know:

Details on specific alternate routes or detours for motorists have not been provided. It remains unclear how long each road closure will last.

The backstory:

Cpl. Matthew Snook was working an overtime shift at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Wilmington on Dec. 23 when he was shot and killed.

Police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose walked up to the reception desk and shot Cpl. Snook, who then pushed an employee out of the way before being shot again.

Then, police said Rose let the other customers in the DMV leave the building and waited inside for more officers. As the other officers arrived, the Delaware State Police said, Rose started shooting at them. That's when a New Castle County Police officer shot Rose through the window of the DMV.

Both Snook and Rose were taken to local hospitals, where they both died. One other trooper suffered a minor, non-gunshot-related injury. One woman was also hospitalized for a minor injury.