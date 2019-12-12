Funeral set for Jersey City detective killed in gunfight

article

The detective shot and killed in a cemetery in Jersey City will be laid to rest next week, according to the NJ State Police Benevolent Association.

Detective Joseph Seals, 40, will be waked at McLaughlin Funeral Home on Pavonia Avenue on Monday, Dec. 18, from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. at Saint Aedan's Church on Bergen Avenue.

Seals was gunned down on December 10 by two suspects who then engaged police in an hours-long gunbattle outside a kosher market in the Greenville section of the city, according to cops.

Seals is survived by his wife and five children.

"It's going to take some time to heal and move forward." — Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop

Attendance by a large number of law enforcement officers from across the country is anticipated at the funeral.

A GoFundMe set up by the JC Police Department has raised more than $222,000.