Gas leak prompts early dismissal at Coatesville schools

The Brief Coatesville Area Intermediate High School was evacuated due to a gas leak. Students moved to Coatesville Area Senior High School auditorium. Early dismissal was implemented for both schools.



What we know:

The fire department advised against reoccupying the Intermediate High School after a boiler malfunction caused a small natural gas leak.

Students were safely evacuated to the Senior High School auditorium.

The district coordinated with transportation to dismiss students early due to shared busing routes.

Repairs have been completed, and the odor has been eliminated.

School activities affected

What they're saying:

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of our students and staff," said Anthony P. Rybarczyk, superintendent of schools.

The wrestling match at the Senior High School will proceed as scheduled, but all other afterschool activities are canceled.

What we don't know:

The district will provide further updates on the building's status and tomorrow's school schedule later this evening.