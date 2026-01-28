Gas leak reported hours before deadly Bristol nursing home explosion, NTSB says

article

The Brief Federal investigators say a natural gas odor was reported hours before the deadly explosion at a Bristol nursing home. The blast killed three people and injured about 20 others, according to the NTSB. Investigators are reviewing Exelon’s safety practices and response to odor complaints.



A natural gas leak was reported hours before a deadly explosion and fire tore through the Bristol Health and Rehab Center, according to new information released by federal investigators.

What we know:

The National Transportation Safety Board says the facility’s maintenance director contacted utility provider PECO, a subsidiary of Exelon, around 11 a.m. on December 23, 2025, after detecting a natural gas odor in the basement boiler room and a first-floor hallway.

An Exelon energy technician arrived at the facility around 11:50 a.m. and identified a gas leak on a meter set valve in the basement. Investigators say the technician requested additional repair assistance, and a second technician arrived around 1:20 p.m.

According to interviews conducted by the NTSB, multiple staff members at the facility recalled continuing to smell natural gas on the basement, first floor and second floor of the building shortly before the explosion occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Roughly 180 people were inside the facility at the time.

The explosion and fire killed two people initially and injured about 20 others. The NTSB says a third person later died on January 5 from injuries sustained in the blast.

Emergency response

Fire and rescue crews were dispatched within minutes of the explosion and initiated a large-scale search and rescue operation. Authorities say the operation lasted about six hours.

Exelon emergency responders arrived at the scene around 2:42 p.m. and shut off the flow of natural gas to the facility at approximately 3:50 p.m., according to investigators.

Later that evening, testing ordered by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission identified subsurface gas outside the building, the NTSB said.

Investigation focus

The NTSB says it has recovered gas equipment from the site, including the indoor meter set and sections of the service line that failed pressure testing. Those items have been sent to the agency’s materials laboratory for further examination.

Investigators say the next phase of the investigation will focus on reviewing Exelon’s pipeline safety management system, employee training and qualifications, response to odor complaints, documentation, and emergency procedures.

The NTSB also noted that both the Exelon foreman and the meter services technician involved in the response had less than one year of experience in their current roles at the time of the explosion.

The backstory:

Families of victims have demanded answers following the explosion, and at least one lawsuit has already been filed alleging that warnings about a gas leak were ignored, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no official cause has been determined.

What's next:

Federal investigators say additional findings will depend on laboratory testing of recovered equipment and further review of safety procedures. The NTSB has not released a timeline for completing its investigation.

