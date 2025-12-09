article

The Brief According to GasBuddy, there are 37 states where gasoline is below $3 a gallon. GasBuddy says the median price is $2.79 a gallon. AAA says this is the first time since May 2021 that the national average price for a gallon of gas has gone below $3.00.



Americans are seeing relief at the pump as the national average for regular gas is now below $3 a gallon in 37 states.

Dig deeper:

According to GasBuddy, there are 37 states below $3 a gallon, 22 below $2.75 a gallon and five below $2.50 a gallon. GasBuddy says the median price is $2.79 a gallon.

AAA reports this is the first time since May 2021 that the national average price for a gallon of gas has gone below $3.00.

By the numbers:

Top 10 most expensive gasoline markets

California $4.51

Hawaii $4.44

Washington $4.14

Oregon $3.75

Nevada $3.68

Alaska $3.68

Arizona $3.27

Washington, DC $3.20

Pennsylvania $3.20

Idaho $3.19

Top 10 least expensive gasoline markets

Oklahoma $2.40

Texas $2.53

Arkansas $2.55

Colorado $2.56

Mississippi $2.57

Tennessee $2.58

Louisiana $2.60

Iowa $2.63

Wisconsin $2.63

Missouri $2.64

Crude oil prices remain on the lower side, around $60 a barrel, and AAA says lower gas demand and cheaper-to-produce winter blend gasoline are also contributing to price drops at the pump.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by AAA, GasBuddy, and FOX News. This story was reported from Orlando.



