Pennsylvania ranks in top 10 most expensive states to fill up your car with gas
PENNSYLVANIA - Americans are seeing relief at the pump as the national average for regular gas is now below $3 a gallon in 37 states.
Dig deeper:
According to GasBuddy, there are 37 states below $3 a gallon, 22 below $2.75 a gallon and five below $2.50 a gallon. GasBuddy says the median price is $2.79 a gallon.
AAA reports this is the first time since May 2021 that the national average price for a gallon of gas has gone below $3.00.
By the numbers:
Top 10 most expensive gasoline markets
California $4.51
Hawaii $4.44
Washington $4.14
Oregon $3.75
Nevada $3.68
Alaska $3.68
Arizona $3.27
Washington, DC $3.20
Pennsylvania $3.20
Idaho $3.19
Top 10 least expensive gasoline markets
Oklahoma $2.40
Texas $2.53
Arkansas $2.55
Colorado $2.56
Mississippi $2.57
Tennessee $2.58
Louisiana $2.60
Iowa $2.63
Wisconsin $2.63
Missouri $2.64
Crude oil prices remain on the lower side, around $60 a barrel, and AAA says lower gas demand and cheaper-to-produce winter blend gasoline are also contributing to price drops at the pump.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by AAA, GasBuddy, and FOX News. This story was reported from Orlando.