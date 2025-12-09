Expand / Collapse search

Pennsylvania ranks in top 10 most expensive states to fill up your car with gas

By Mark Richardson
Published  December 9, 2025 7:17am EST
The Brief

    • According to GasBuddy, there are 37 states where gasoline is below $3 a gallon.
    • GasBuddy says the median price is $2.79 a gallon.
    • AAA says this is the first time since May 2021 that the national average price for a gallon of gas has gone below $3.00.

PENNSYLVANIA - Americans are seeing relief at the pump as the national average for regular gas is now below $3 a gallon in 37 states. 

Dig deeper:

According to GasBuddy, there are 37 states below $3 a gallon, 22 below $2.75 a gallon and five below $2.50 a gallon. GasBuddy says the median price is $2.79 a gallon.

AAA reports this is the first time since May 2021 that the national average price for a gallon of gas has gone below $3.00. 

By the numbers:

Top 10 most expensive gasoline markets

California $4.51
Hawaii $4.44
Washington $4.14
Oregon $3.75
Nevada $3.68
Alaska $3.68
Arizona $3.27
Washington, DC $3.20
Pennsylvania $3.20
Idaho $3.19 

Top 10 least expensive gasoline markets

Oklahoma $2.40
Texas $2.53
Arkansas $2.55
Colorado $2.56
Mississippi $2.57
Tennessee $2.58
Louisiana $2.60
Iowa $2.63
Wisconsin $2.63
Missouri $2.64  

Crude oil prices remain on the lower side, around $60 a barrel, and AAA says lower gas demand and cheaper-to-produce winter blend gasoline are also contributing to price drops at the pump. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by AAA, GasBuddy, and FOX News.  This story was reported from Orlando.


 

