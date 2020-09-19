Gas prices continue to dip in New Jersey, across the nation

article

Gas prices have continued to dip in New Jersey and across the nation, and analysts say they expect the decline to continue.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.19, down three cents from the week before.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.18, down two cents from the previous week.

Analysts say the approach of fall generally means decreased demand and therefore savings at the pump, but this year gas prices could drop even lower than prices seen so far this year.

Next month, New Jersey’s gas tax is going up 9.3 cents a gallon, a roughly 22% increase.

The increase to 50.7 cents a gallon from 41.4 cents goes into effect on Oct. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.