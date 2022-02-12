Gas prices continue to rise in NJ amid crude oil price hikes

article

Gas prices continue to rise sharply in New Jersey as crude oil prices increase amid ongoing global tensions related to uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.56, up 12 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.64 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.48, up six cents from last week.

