Gas prices continue to rise in NJ amid crude oil price hikes
TRENTON - Gas prices continue to rise in New Jersey as crude oil prices remain high amid ongoing global tensions related to uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.61, up five cents from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.72 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.52, up four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.57 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says increased demand and the persistently tight global oil supply have spurred the higher prices at the pumps.
