Montgomery County outlines new service model, housing aid, economic growth at 2026 State of the County

The Brief Montgomery County leaders unveiled new 2026 priorities including a streamlined "No Wrong Front Door" services model. Investments in housing, mental health services and business development were highlighted. Officials also noted progress in raising county wages and stabilizing college tuition.



Montgomery County leaders laid out their priorities for 2026, focusing on improved services, housing support and economic growth during the annual State of the County address.

What we know:

Montgomery County officials detailed their vision for 2026, highlighting a set of new initiatives while also recapping accomplishments from last year.

At the State of the County address, the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners emphasized efforts to make government services easier to access, strengthen local economic opportunities, and invest in housing and mental health supports, according to county officials.

What they're saying:

"Montgomery County is modeling a government that’s constantly improving, measuring and innovating," said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "Under my leadership, we will not allow political gridlock to get in the way of progress and stop us from doing the very best for our communities. That means public safety grounded in trust, lifting up our neighbors when they need help, and building a home for businesses to come, stay, grow and succeed."

Montgomery County Commissioner Jamila Winder (Photo: Montgomery County, PA - Flickr)

"Growing up in rural Carbon County, I saw firsthand what happens when good jobs disappear and families are left without hope. Here in Montgomery County, we’re determined to write a different story," said Commissioner Neil Makhija. "We've made community college more affordable, and we're building pathways into skilled trades, nursing, and industries that will withstand automation. Community planning initiatives like our Montco 2040 grant program will ensure we're investing in smart, sustainable growth in communities across the County."

Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija (Photo: Montgomery County, PA - Flickr)

"My top priority is holding the line on costs and reducing the County deficit. We are already hard at work on getting the 2027 budget to a responsible place," said Commissioner Tom DiBello. "We’ve had a lot of success over the past two years as a Board and this year we will integrate more analysis into our decision making. We need to concentrate on what’s going to bring the best return on our investments."

Montgomery County Commissioner Tom DiBello (Photo: Montgomery County, PA - Flickr)

Streamlining county services

One of the major new programs announced is a countywide "No Wrong Front Door" service model designed to help residents find and access the right program no matter where they start in county government. Officials described the approach as a way to make government more responsive and easier to navigate.

Focus on housing and mental health

The commissioners also highlighted continued investments in housing and behavioral health, including the ongoing development of a transitional housing facility in Lansdale and an expanded behavioral health center.

Supporting local businesses and jobs

Economic growth was another priority mentioned during the address. County leaders introduced the THRIVE program through the Department of Commerce, aimed at spurring job creation and strengthening the local business environment.

Montgomery County Commissioners the 2025 State of the County (Photo: Montgomery County, PA - Flickr)

Looking back at 2025

Officials celebrated a number of key achievements from the prior year, including:

Raising the minimum wage for county employees

Appointing the first Chief Sustainability Officer and Director of Immigrant Affairs

Over $1.6 million invested in food security efforts

Stable community college tuition for three years

Fiscal outlook

DiBello’s remarks also touched on long-term financial planning, saying that county leadership has begun work to bring the 2027 budget to a responsible place while integrating more data and analysis into spending decisions.

What it means for residents

Officials said the initiatives announced are intended to make county services easier to use, support residents in need, and promote sustainable economic growth across Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Commissioners the 2025 State of the County (Photo: Montgomery County, PA - Flickr)