Gas prices hit two-year high in Philadelphia region amid Middle East war

The Brief Gas prices have reached their highest point in more than two years, nearing $4 a gallon in the region. The ongoing war in the Middle East is a major factor behind the rising costs, according to analysts. Many drivers say they are struggling with the increased prices and worry about what could come next.



Gas prices are climbing across the region, with many stations now charging close to $4 a gallon and some even higher. Drivers say the rising costs are putting a strain on their wallets, and experts point to the ongoing war in the Middle East as a key reason for the surge.

Drivers react to rising costs at the pump

Gas prices are at their highest level in more than two years, with regular gas selling for $3.99 at a Sunoco station in Wayne and $4.15 at a station on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia.

The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.88, according to AAA.

In Pennsylvania, the average price is $3.82, up 16 cents from a week ago and 60 cents from a year ago.

New Jersey drivers are paying $3.79, up 28 cents from last week, while in Delaware, the price is $3.75 a gallon.

Many drivers say the increase is hitting their budgets hard.

"Semi-retired, it puts a hurtin on your pocket for sure," said Rick Petrella of Newtown Square. "It sucks quite honestly," said Kevin Amos of Philadelphia.

Some drivers are frustrated by the rapid rise. "It's ridiculous. $4.75. You know what I mean. It's ridiculous," said Bill. "71 dollars. It's gone up quite a bit," said Petrella. "You gotta get it. You gotta get it right?"

The ongoing war in the Middle East is a major factor behind the price hike, according to analysts.

"We're talking about Americans that live paycheck to paycheck and are going to have to start cutting back, so this is something that continues to grow," said Patrick DeHaan, Gas Buddy analyst.

At some stations, diesel fuel is already over $5 a gallon, raising concerns that regular gas could soon follow.

The last time the national average topped $5 was June 2022.

Some people say the bigger concern is the situation overseas. "I think the problem is more significant than gas prices, so I'd be like a year from now, prices were at 5 dollars, that was our biggest problem," said Oliver Lau of Wayne.

The rise in gas prices comes as the war in the Middle East continues, disrupting oil supplies and pushing up costs worldwide. Analysts say the average household fills up once a week, making the increase especially tough for those living paycheck to paycheck.

Drivers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are feeling the impact, with many saying they have no choice but to pay the higher prices.

"They're going up. Skyrocketing," said Jabrill. "What else can we do. I gotta drive."

While most people are focused on the pain at the pump, some are looking at the broader issues driving the price surge.

By the numbers:

The national average for regular gas is $3.88 a gallon, according to AAA.

Pennsylvania: $3.82 a gallon, up 16 cents from last week and 60 cents from a year ago.

New Jersey: $3.79 a gallon, up 28 cents from last week.

Delaware: $3.75 a gallon.

Diesel fuel is already over $5 a gallon at some stations.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long gas prices will continue to rise or when relief might come for drivers.

The future impact of the war in the Middle East on fuel costs also remains uncertain.