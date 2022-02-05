Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid crude price hike

article

Gas prices shot up across the nation and also rose again in New Jersey as crude oil prices increased amid what analysts called uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44, up three cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.57 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42, up seven cents from last week.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter