Old City’s Commerce Street undergoes $2.7M facelift

A neglected corner of Old City is finally getting the attention it deserves.

Commerce Street corridor is set to undergo a $2.7 million transformation, breathing new life into the historic area.

The project has been in the works for 10 years, with city officials eager to revitalize the pedestrian route between Old City's major tourist attractions.

Commerce Street's transformation

What we know:

The facelift includes small gathering spaces, seating, open pathways, and new landscaping.

The aim is to make the neighborhood more walkable and provide great public spaces, said Job Itzkowitz, Executive Director of the Old City District.

The project broke ground recently, marking the start of a new chapter for the area.

The renovation is expected to be completed in time for the nation's 250th birthday celebration in July.

What they're saying:

"This used to be an area that was challenging," said Mark Squilla, a City Councilmember. "We had people in here doing things they should not have been doing. We had cars parked back here. People hiding back here."

Bill Marrazzo, Chair of the Independence Historical Trust, emphasized the importance of preserving and interpreting the nation's historical assets.

"No other community can boast and be prideful and be careful about the preservation and the interpretation of our nation's historical assets more than we can," said Marrazzo.