Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid high crude prices

article

Gas prices jumped up again in New Jersey and across the nation, which analysts attribute to continued high crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up six cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.24 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, up four cents from last week.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter