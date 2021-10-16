Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid high crude prices
article
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices jumped up again in New Jersey and across the nation, which analysts attribute to continued high crude oil prices.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up six cents from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.24 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, up four cents from last week.
___
