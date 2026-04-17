Veteran Philadelphia Department of Corrections sergeant killed in Holmesburg motorcycle crash

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The Brief Sgt. Devon Williams was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northeast Philadelphia. He was a 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. The crash happened on Cottman Avenue and remains under investigation.



A Philadelphia Department of Corrections sergeant was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on the 4300 block of Cottman Avenue in the Holmesburg neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as Sgt. Devon Williams, a 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Department of Corrections.

Williams was assigned to the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, where he served as a staff deployment supervisor.

He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:10 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash.

It is also unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is continuing to investigate.