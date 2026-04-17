Veteran Philadelphia Department of Corrections sergeant killed in Holmesburg motorcycle crash
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Department of Corrections sergeant was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning.
What we know:
Police say the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on the 4300 block of Cottman Avenue in the Holmesburg neighborhood.
The victim has been identified as Sgt. Devon Williams, a 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Department of Corrections.
Williams was assigned to the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, where he served as a staff deployment supervisor.
He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:10 a.m.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash.
It is also unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.
What's next:
The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is continuing to investigate.
The Source: This article was written using information from Philadelphia police.