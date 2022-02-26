Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid Ukraine invasion

article

Gas prices rose again in New Jersey and around the nation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and analysts say prices remain at their highest level since 2014.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, up two cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.79 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.57, up five cents from last week.

