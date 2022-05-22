Expand / Collapse search

Gas prices take yet another big jump in New Jersey

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have increased dramatically again in New Jersey and around the nation as the Memorial Day weekend approaches. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.77, up 27 cents from last week. 

Drivers were paying $3.07 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.59, up another 16 cents from last week. 

Drivers were paying $3.04 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.