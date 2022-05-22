Gas prices take yet another big jump in New Jersey

Gas prices have increased dramatically again in New Jersey and around the nation as the Memorial Day weekend approaches.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.77, up 27 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.07 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.59, up another 16 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.04 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.