Gas prices tick down across the nation, hold steady in NJ
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices ticked down across the nation as a whole and held steady in New Jersey amid a drop in demand, but analysts warn that high crude oil prices will continue to keep gas prices elevated.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, the same as last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.41, down a penny from last week.
