Expand / Collapse search

Gas prices unchanged in NJ, around nation at large

Published 
Consumer
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices remained unchanged in New Jersey and around the nation as demand eased but crude oil prices increased. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20, unchanged from a week ago. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18, also unchanged from last week. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter