Gas prices unchanged in NJ, around nation at large

Gas prices remained unchanged in New Jersey and around the nation as demand eased but crude oil prices increased.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20, unchanged from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18, also unchanged from last week.

