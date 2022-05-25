George Hughes case: Body found at auto body shop owned by missing man, police say

article

A body has been found at the auto body shop owned by a man missing from Delaware County, police say.

The family of George Hughes says he was last seen leaving his business, Broomall Auto Body, on May 16 and hasn't been seen since.

A customer reported spotting Hughes near the Giant in Edgemont Square Shopping Center between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m on the last day he was seen.

His family and friends gathered in Delaware County on Sunday to search for him and his sister says disappearing is not in his character. She also says he was struggling with a recent death in the family, but he was focused on getting back to business after COVID-19.

Marple Police tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that a body in clothes matching the description of what Hughes was last seen wearing was found at the shop.

Investigators say they are unable to confirm the identity of the body and an autopsy will be conducted to make an official identification and determine a cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.