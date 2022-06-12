Georgia Amber Alert: Father kills child's mother before fatally shooting toddler, self, GBI says

Note: If you have thoughts of harming yourself and others, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours in English and Spanish, at 1-800-273-8255 and learn more online.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sunday a 1-year-old Covington girl at the center of an Amber Alert and the suspect accused of abducting her both have died.

"We just don't know what triggered this," Sgt. Jack Redlinger said. "We don't know if there are any mental issues. I'm not familiar with any arrests on him yet, so I'm not familiar with his background. Hopefully in a couple days we'll have that information."

Officials said The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett was allegedly abducted on Saturday at a home on Chandler Field Drive in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Darian Javaris Bennett, the toddler's father, shot and killed the child's mother at the home. Redlinger identified her as The child's grandmother was also wounded and told police that Darian Bennett took the child.

Investigators said the mother's two other children were in the house when the shooting happened. They were uninjured and not related to the father. The child's grandmother is in critical condition.

The Newton County Sheriff's Offices said Darian Bennett called to tell law enforcement he was with the baby at a church on Riverdale Road and Adams Drive in Clayton County, threatening to harm the child and himself.

The sheriff's office said the man shot the child before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities warned earlier they were possibly traveling in a black 2007 Honda Accord RGJ4146.

The GBI confirmed the toddler's death in a tweet on Sunday.

The black Honda Accord the suspect was driving was still at the scene on Sunday morning. Law enforcement found the car with the door open on Sunday morning in Clayton County nearby a church.

Riverdale officers allegedly heard multiple gunshots and found Jaquari and Darian Bennett dead in the woods.

Timeline of Covington, Georgia, Amber Alert

First, investigators say a 911 came from a Covington home at around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday night. That's when responding deputies found a woman shot dead and the victim's mother wounded. She went to a hospital by helicopter. She allegedly told investigators her granddaughter's child abducted her.

Amber alerts for a black Honda Accord out of Covington went out overnight.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the child's father called 911 from Clayton County at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and said he would shoot the child and himself. It's unknown when officers responded, but officials said the father killed the baby, then himself.

