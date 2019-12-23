Georgia NICU babies get dressed up in adorable holiday photoshoot

Some of the littlest and newest Georgians got into the holiday spirit in an adorable way.

This little baby at the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center has visions of sugarplums dancing in her head.

The NICU nurses at WellStar Atlanta Medical Center wanted to bring some cheer to the hospital's tiniest patients and their families, so the nurses got together to help everyone celebrate the holidays with an adorable photoshoot.

The hospital shared photos of the little ones sweetly dressed in Santa hats, dresses, flowers, and even a stocking.

The photos show some of the babies sleeping and dreaming of Santa around ribbons and toys. Others are happily awake near the Christmas tree.

"Ten tiny babies...and a partridge in a pear tree," the hospital wrote.

The photos have been getting a lot of love on Facebook, with family members and strangers alike saying how cute the children look.