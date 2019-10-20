Get ready for game night with these Eagles inspired cocktails

The Eagles and Cowboys are set to square off in a pivotal battle for first place in the NFC East on Sunday night. With the stakes at a season-high, the divisional matchup feels like a playoff game, even if it's only October.

But before you reach for that same old boring beer, check out these signature Eagles inspired cocktails that mixologist Nate Rogers shared on Good Day Weekend.

The Game of Sproles:

- 1/2 oz. Coconut Rum

- 1/2 oz. Vodka

- 1 oz. Melon Liqueur

- 2 oz. pineapple juice

De'Apple Jax

- 1 oz. bourbon

- 2 oz. apple cider

- 1 oz. simple syrup

- Green apple garnish

- Muddled green apples

Graham Fizz

- Asti

- Peach vodka

- 2 drops green food coloring

Wentz Upon a Time

- 1 oz. Absolut pear

- 2 oz. Apple pucker

- Splash of sour mix

- Glass rimmed with green sugar

Alshonrita

- 1 1/2 oz. Tequila

- 1 1/2 oz. Triple sec.

- 1/2 oz. Lemon juice

- 1/2 oz. Sour mix

- 2 drops green food coloring