‘Get that man a plate’: New Yorkers hold Thanksgiving feast on subway train

New Yorkers might have a reputation for being mean but it was a scene of festivity on the L train on Sunday.

Aboard the subway train, a group of New Yorkers joined together to hold a Thanksgiving feast and invited all passengers to partake.

The feast included a table full of turkey, sides, non-alcoholic bubbly and electric candles.

As more passengers boarded the train, plates were passed along with encouragements. “Everybody eats,” someone can be heard saying.

Flannery Foster filmed the video and told Storyful she was invited by Chef Bea.