Employees at local company team up to provide Christmas gifts for children in need

Dozens of local kids will receive Christmas gifts this year all thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Phoenixville residents started to wonder what was with all the cardboard boxes piling up outside the home on Landry Circle.

It wasn't an Amazon warehouse or Santa's workshop but Maria Amato's home certainly looked like it.

"I tried to confine it to my office at first. Quickly outgrew the space, then it crept into the dining room, the hallways," she said.

Amato put out the word to her fellow coworkers at Dell Technologies women in technology program. They wanted to team up with the YMCA to sponsor a child to provide gifts this Christmas.

They ended up adopting 62 kids from all over the area. They all will get everything they asked for this Christmas and more.

"We had about 85 Dell employees sponsor the kids and it ranged from laptops to tricycles to Barbies to Legos," Amato said.

The deliveries kept going. They collected nearly 500 gifts in all.

"We had one 13-year-old little girl who asked for cleaning supplies for her mother — shampoo, and conditioner and body soap. It really truly makes you understand how blessed we are"

Eighty five employees donated to the cause. Some wrapped gifts, while others sent cash. All with the hope that someone less fortunate has a happy holiday.

