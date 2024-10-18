Man, 31, fatally stabbed for 'no apparent reason' inside Philadelphia laundromat

article

A man has died after Philadelphia Police say he was fatally stabbed while playing a game inside of a laundromat.

It happened on the 200 block of North 63rd Street just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim, a 31-year-old man, lying on the ground near the gas pumps of a neighboring gas station. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say surveillance cameras showed the victim was inside a laundromat attached to the gas station, playing a skill game, when a suspect walked up to the victim and began stabbing him.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says there was ‘no apparent reason’ for the attack.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask covering his face.

Police believe the suspect may have gone into a property on the 6300 block of Vine Street, where police took several people from that property in for questioning.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.