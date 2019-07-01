Gillette issues recall for disposable razor

article

A manufacturing problem is causing a higher than normal risk of lacerations by the Venus Simply 3 disposable razor, Gillette announced.

In total, 87,000 packages of the razors are subject to the recall.

The razors — which are pink, purple, and yellow — were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Venus Simply3 razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement,” according to the company.

Visit www.gillettevenus.com for more information.