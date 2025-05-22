South Jersey couple accused in disturbing child abuse case to remain behind bars, judge orders

The Brief Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, have been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and more related offenses after officials say a girl was forced to endure deplorable living conditions. The 18-year-old victim, who officials say was held captive and abused for years, escaped earlier in May. On Thursday, a judge ordered the couple to remain behind bars amidst the case.



A judge ordered the South Jersey couple facing charges for a disturbing case of child abuse to remain behind bars.

What we know:

"Anyone that would commit these atrocities on a child, let alone a child that they are related to by blood and affinity, is beyond inexcusable, beyond horrific, beyond heinous, it’s absolutely unfathomable," said Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. "Justice was done today."

In separate detention hearings, Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, sat silently next to their attorneys, as prosecutors and the judge rehashed horrific allegations outlined by investigators, detailing years of alleged abuse of Spencer’s now 18-year-old daughter in their Blackwood home.

The investigation was launched earlier this month after prosecutors say the girl escaped and went to a neighbor’s home for help.

During the hearing, prosecutors stated that the victim was pulled out of school in the sixth grade, and, over the years, was forced to live in a dog crate while she was handcuffed, at one point was chained to a toilet in a locked bathroom, and also lived in a bare room with a bucket as a toilet among exotic animals.

Prosecutors say the victim also reported being beaten with a belt and sexually abused by Mosely, her stepfather, on several occasions.

The victim’s 13-year-old sibling also lived in the home and was taken out of school in the second grade, according to investigators.

When making her decision, the judge pointed to a letter, allegedly found in the home by investigators, written by the victim to Spencer, apologizing to her mother after Spencer allegedly told her to kill herself.

She also pointed to the couple reportedly making fun of the victim in text messages, calling her "Buzz," because of Mosley cutting her hair short without her permission.

Mosley’s attorney argued that he has a clean past and that he gave his statements to police after working a long, overnight shift as a SEPTA train conductor. She claimed he was taking the blame for Spencer.

Spencer’s attorney argued Mosley was the one that admitted to his crimes, not Spencer, who denied most of the allegations.

In addition to ordering both defendants to remain behind bars, the judge ordered a no-contact order between Mosley and Spencer and both of Spencer’s children, with the exception of any orders given by Family Court.

"Our goal is just to make sure our victims come out of this alright and justice is served for them," said Chief David Harkins of the Gloucester Township Police Department, who was also in the courtroom today.

Attorneys for Spencer and Mosley did not comment after the hearing.

What's next:

Both defendants are scheduled to be back in court on July 23.