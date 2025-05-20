Racist emails sent to Ring Home Security 'non-customers' creates confusion for many

The Brief If you received a racist or offensive email from the home security company Ring, you are not alone. Many took to social media to find out if the emails were real or if they were alone in receiving them.



Even if you’ve never owned a Ring camera, you may have received legit-looking sign-up emails, many of them laced with racial slurs.

What they're saying:

Danae Reid received a disturbing, but official-looking email on Saturday and immediately took to TikTok saying, "I’m just checking my email and I see something from Ring, which is interesting because I don’t have one."

Danae said she was overwhelmed by what she saw on her computer screen, "I was really disheartened to see it. It’s the first time in my life that I’ve been called that word. I think it put things in perspective that we still have a really long way to go."

She says she posted it on social media to see if anyone else received a similar email from Ring.

Her TikTok got more than 20,000 hits with many others also saying they got hateful messages and completely baffled by it.

Danae continued, "A lot of confusion. It’s a lot of how did this happen? How did they get my email. Did Ring get hacked? Is there something going on?"

The other side:

Ring released a statement saying:

"We're aware of an issue involving non-customers emails being used without their knowledge to create Ring accounts. These accounts appear to have been created by an unauthorized actor who obtained email addresses from a source other than Ring. We are deactivating these accounts."

Big picture view:

Danae says she is still disappointed it happened in the first place, saying, "I would have expected a company like theirs to kind of have safeguards in place, so nothing like that happens for anybody."

Ring has already made changes to its email sign-up system to prevent future incidents. It also says there was no unauthorized access to its customers’ accounts or information.