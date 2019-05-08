Glassboro police lift evacuation orders after suspicious package report

Glassboro police have lifted evacuation orders after a suspicious package was rendered safe Wednesday morning.

Police ordered residents within 1,000 feet to evacuate after the package was discovered on a sidewalk near Baldwin Road and MacClelland Avenue.

"The emergency situation in the area of Baldwin has been cleared and all residents are able to return to their residences," police said in a statement. "There were no injuries."

Bullock School students will be transported back to Bullock School to complete their school day. The shelter in place issued at Glassboro Intermediate School has been lifted.

This is an ongoing investigation.