Delaware declares measles outbreak, 4 confirmed cases all in unvaccinated patients

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The Brief Delaware health officials declared an outbreak of measles in the state on Wednesday. So far, four measles cases have been confirmed. All four patients are unvaccinated men in Kent County.



Delaware health officials have declared a measles outbreak after confirming two more positive cases on Wednesday.

Delaware measles outbreak

What we know:

With the two new cases confirmed on Wednesday, there are currently four confirmed cases in the state, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines an outbreak as three or more connected cases.

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All four patients are adult males in Kent County, DPH said.

DPH officials are working on contact tracing to identify and notify anyone who might have been exposed to the virus.

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly-contagious virus that can cause a high fever, cough or rash, and in some cases can lead to pneumonia, swelling of the brain and even death, according to the CDC. People who are unvaccinated, pregnant or too young for vaccination are at the highest risk.

What to do if you're exposed

What you can do:

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and a rash.

DPH officials recommended anyone showing symptoms should contact their doctor. If you're unvaccinated, experts recommend getting the MMR vaccine, which DPH says is 97% effective at preventing measles after two doses.

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Delawareans can check their vaccination status through the state's DelVAX Public Portal.