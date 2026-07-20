Man in critical condition after daytime shooting in North Philadelphia

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The Brief A man was critically injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police say no arrests have been made and the motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.



A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Police say officers were called to the 900 block of North Carlisle Street around 3:05 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found an adult man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed by officers to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

A Dodge Challenger was seen at the scene with multiple bullet holes through the passenger side window, according to police.

Officers are continuing to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses as the investigation moves forward.

The Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation.

Authorities say no motive has been determined, and no arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX 29 they are frustrated by the violence.

"When the bullets miss they can hit bystanders, people's homes, they have no idea where it is going to go. And my honest take on it, is a lot of these crimes they are just not worth it," said a neighbor.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name, any suspect description, or possible motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made and no further details on the circumstances have been provided.