Glenolden police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man with dementia.

Charles “Bud” Jones, 78, was last seen leaving the area of Scott Avenue and Glenolden Avenue on foot around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Jones was last seen wearing a blue and white button-up shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is asked to dial 911.