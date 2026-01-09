Gloucester County school resource officer charged with official misconduct
WOODBURY, N.J. - A school resource officer in Gloucester County is facing charges after investigators say he abused a student while they were handcuffed over a year ago.
What we know:
Charles P. Randolph, 51, allegedly "forcefully pushed a juvenile's neck, face and chest onto a table while the juvenile was handcuffed."
The incident happened on Dec. 19, 2024 when Randolph was employed as a school resource officer with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.
He was charged Wednesday with second-degree official misconduct and endangering, abusing, or neglecting a child.
Each charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, according to officials.
What we don't know:
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office did not say where the alleged abuse happened.