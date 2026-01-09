Gloucester County school resource officer charged with official misconduct

The Brief Charles Randolph, 51, is accused of abusing a juvenile while employed as a school resource officer in Gloucester County. Investigators allege Randolph "forcefully pushed a juvenile's neck, face and chest onto a table" while they were handcuffed. It's unknown where the alleged abuse happened.



A school resource officer in Gloucester County is facing charges after investigators say he abused a student while they were handcuffed over a year ago.

What we know:

Charles P. Randolph, 51, allegedly "forcefully pushed a juvenile's neck, face and chest onto a table while the juvenile was handcuffed."

The incident happened on Dec. 19, 2024 when Randolph was employed as a school resource officer with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged Wednesday with second-degree official misconduct and endangering, abusing, or neglecting a child.

Each charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, according to officials.

What we don't know:

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office did not say where the alleged abuse happened.