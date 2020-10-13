Gloucester Township police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

article

Police in Gloucester Township are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Tysheen Morris was last seen at his Blackwood home around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

He is described as a Black male, standing six feet tall. 138 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Police say Tysheen has connections to Camden and Sicklerville.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

