Gloucester Township police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
BLACKWOOD, N.J. - Police in Gloucester Township are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.
Tysheen Morris was last seen at his Blackwood home around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
He is described as a Black male, standing six feet tall. 138 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.
Police say Tysheen has connections to Camden and Sicklerville.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
