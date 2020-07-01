Gloucester Twp. Police seek information on missing Blackwood teen

article

Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Blackwood teen.

Authorities say 14-year-old Marquai Leach went missing from Blackwood June 25th at about 6:30 in the evening.

Marquai is described as 5’0” and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. There is no description of the clothes Marquai was wearing when he was last seen.

Officials say it’s possible Marquai could be in Camden.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marquai to please contact them by calling 856-228-4500 or dial 911. People can also leave tips by calling the Gloucester Township Police Department Anonymous Tip Line by dialing 856-842-5560.

The public is also encouraged to send an anonymous tip through the GTPD text messaging system by texting the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and tip the message to 888777. Alternatively, the public can also leave tips through the GTPD anonymous web tip page here.

