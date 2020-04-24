Glowing dolphins spotted in Newport Beach

The Pacific Ocean is providing a spectacular living light show off Newport Beach these days.

Newport Coastal Adventure captured incredible video of a dolphin pod zipping through the water Wednesday evening.

The blue glow is bioluminescence, which is a light generated by a non-toxic algae bloom. Many ocean creatures use bioluminescence to light up the water in self-defense or mating or for a number of other reasons.

The blue tide in this case just made for an amazing show.

The video was shot by Orange County photographer, Patrick Coyne, who convinced Newport Coastal Adventure's Captain Ryan to go look for dolphins just after sunset.