Philly area law enforcement cracking down on aggressive drivers with new initiative

The Brief Law enforcement agencies across the Philadelphia region are increasing patrols against aggressive drivers this summer. The Goal Zero initiative hopes to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries. Officers will crack down on drivers who are speeding, tailgating, driving distracted and more.



Law enforcement agencies in the Philadelphia region are cracking down on aggressive drivers, thanks to a new initiative called Goal Zero.

What we know:

The Goal Zero initiative is meant to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by targeting those misbehaving on the roadways.

The initiative started back in March, and is expanding later this month on both sides of the state line.

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What they're saying:

"During this initiative, additional troopers have been deployed on New Jersey roadways conducting focused enforcement," said Capt. Patrick Brady of the New Jersey State Police. "They’re using laser and radar devices to identify speeding drivers, they are watching for distracted driving and other hazardous violations."

Pennsylvania State Police officials say they're not only focusing on speeding drivers, but also tailgating, running red lights and stop signs, distracted driving and more.

Officials say the summer months are when more people are on the roadways, so they feel this initiative comes at the perfect time.

But, enforcement alone won't be enough, officials said.

"Real change happens when each of us takes responsibility behind the wheel, choosing patience over frustration, caution over carelessness," said Lt. Jessica Gabe of the Delaware River Port Authority Police Department. "That’s how we make a difference."

What's next:

Another big change is also coming to the roads this summer. Paul Miller's Law goes into effect in Pennsylvania on June 5. The law bans handheld cell phone use while driving.