Car crashes into Burger King in Northeast Philadelphia on Welsh Road

The Brief A car crashed into a Burger King in Northeast Philadelphia around midday Friday. SkyFOX video shows the vehicle inside the restaurant. It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.



A car crashed into a Burger King in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, with SkyFOX capturing aerial video of the vehicle inside the restaurant.

What we know:

The crash happened around noon Friday along Welsh Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

SkyFOX aerial footage shows a vehicle that appears to have driven into the Burger King, coming to rest inside the building near the entrance.

Emergency crews were visible at the scene as authorities responded to the crash.

SkyFOX aerials show a car inside a Burger King after a crash along Welsh Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Officials have not released information about possible injuries.

It’s also unknown how many people were inside the restaurant at the time.

What's next:

Authorities are expected to investigate what led up to the crash.

More information, including details about injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident, may be released as the situation develops.