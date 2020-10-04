Gold Alert canceled for 17-year-old girl

article

Delaware State Police have canceled a Gold Alert for a 17-year-old girl.

According to police, the teen who was reported missing on October 2 was found deceased. Police say the case remains active and ongoing with no threat to public safety.

No other details have been released.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!