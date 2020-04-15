Gold Alert issued for 16-year-old girl missing from New Castle County

article

Delaware police have issued a Gold Alert for a teenage girl reported missing from New Castle County.

Neesam Moustafa, 16, was last seen leaving the Hancock Building in Lexington Green on Tuesday, April 14.

According to police, witnesses reported that, as she was leaving, Moustafa's actions caused concern for her welfare.

Police described Moustafa as 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She reportedly left the residence on foot wearing a pink sweater and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Moustafa's whereabouts is urged to contact the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-573-2800 or online.

