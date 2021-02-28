Golfer may have drowned searching for ball in pond, deputies say

Hermilo Jazmines, 74, died on Sunday after deputies found him in a pond at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, Jazmines teed off at hole number three around 7:37 a.m. The friend he was golfing with last saw him looking for his ball on the green. Jazmines’ golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water, but his friend couldn’t find him, so deputies were called in to help located the missing golfer.

Deputies and members of the Oldsmar Fire Department searched the nearby wooded area and the edge of the pond. The PCSO dive team joined the search and found Jazmines submerged in the water near his putter. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Deputies say they spoke with friends of Jazmines who say he likes to search the course for lost golf balls.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, however, investigators say it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

