Good Samaritans pull woman from car submerged in Delaware River: police
PHILADELPHIA - The quick actions of three Good Samaritans saved the life of a woman after a water rescue in Pennypack Park Wednesday night.
Police say they rescued the 36-year-old from a vehicle submerged about 10 feet off the coast of the Delaware River around 7:30 p.m.
Her car was almost completely submerged when they ran into the water, broke the back windshield, and pulled her to safety.
Police say the woman admitted to intentionally driving her car into the river.
She was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, as well as mental treatment, according to authorities.
Police divers confirmed no one else was in the vehicle, which was then towed from the river.