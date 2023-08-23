Police: Truck sought in Philadelphia hit-and-run of woman walking her dog
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a woman who was walking her dog last week in North Philadelphia.
Police shared video Wednesday of the Aug. 13 hit-and-run of a 30-year-old woman that happened at the intersection of 5th and Berks streets just before 8 a.m.
Video shows the woman and her dog using the crosswalk on 5th Street when a white pick-up, believed to be a Ford F-150, makes a left hand turn off Berks Street and strikes them without stopping.
The woman was rushed by ambulance to Jefferson University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition, according to police.
Authorities called specific attention to the truck's damaged driver's side taillight, and what appears to be landscaping debris in the truck bed.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call police immediately.