7-year-old girls dies after falling from pickup truck in Montgomery County: DA
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after police say an incident involving a pickup truck claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl in Plymouth Township.
Officials say the girl, along with four other children, were playing outside when a man from the neighborhood gave them a ride Tuesday.
As his pickup truck turned a corner, the 7-year-old fell out of the truck, according to authorities. No further details were released.
She was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, and pronounced dead a short time later.
The coroner's office determined her cause of death to be blunt impact injuries.
No other injuries were reported, and no charges announced.