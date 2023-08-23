7-year-old girls dies after falling from pickup truck in Montgomery County: DA

An investigation is underway after police say an incident involving a pickup truck claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl in Plymouth Township.

Officials say the girl, along with four other children, were playing outside when a man from the neighborhood gave them a ride Tuesday.

As his pickup truck turned a corner, the 7-year-old fell out of the truck, according to authorities. No further details were released.

MORE HEADLINES:

She was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, and pronounced dead a short time later.

The coroner's office determined her cause of death to be blunt impact injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and no charges announced.