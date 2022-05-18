GOP Senate race too close to call; Teen killed in beach incident; Mastriano wins GOP nomination

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Too close to call: Oz, McCormick still locked in high-stakes Pennsylvania GOP Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Donald Trump's preferred candidate in Pennsylvania's Senate Republican primary was essentially tied with a more traditional rival, while his pick for governor notched a commanding victory Tuesday as the former president worked to expand his hold on the GOP.

Doug Mastriano was already surging in the governor's race when Trump issued an endorsement over the weekend supporting the far-right state senator. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, was locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that was too early to call Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania law requires recounts when the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5 percentage points or less. With just a few hundred votes separating Oz and McCormick, the result may not be clear for several days.

Tuesday marked the busiest night of the nascent primary season, with contests also being waged in North Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho. Both parties are choosing candidates to enter the fall general election, when control of Congress, governor’s mansions and key elections posts are up for grabs.

In the perennial battleground of Pennsylvania, Mastriano's victory was notable for what it signaled about the direction of the GOP. With the future of abortion rights in question at the U.S. Supreme Court, Mastriano has said he supports banning the procedure from conception, with no exceptions.

He has also promoted Trump's lies about nonexistent, widespread voter fraud costing him the 2020 election and was outside the U.S. Capitol when a mob overran it during the deadly 2021 insurrection. He’s also been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot following his efforts to name a slate of alternate Electoral College electors in Trump’s favor.

If Mastriano were to win in the fall, he would shape how elections are conducted in Pennsylvania — where the governor appoints the secretary of state, who oversees how elections are run. He has pledged to take the extraordinary step of requiring voters to "re-register" to vote, a move that would almost certainly encounter legal hurdles.

Such positions could repel critical moderate voters in the general election. But speaking to his supporters on Tuesday, Mastriano denied he was an extremist.

"They like to call people who stand on the Constitution far right and extreme. I repudiate that. That is crap. That is absolutely not true," Mastriano said, adding that it was Democrats who have "gone extreme."

Such rhetoric was appealing to some Republican voters. In the town of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, Stacy Steinly, a 51-year-old school bus assistant, said she chose Mastriano because "he was sticking by President Trump and saying that everything was fraudulent."

"Everything he was talking about was making sense," said Steinly, who wore a black T-shirt that said "Biden is not my president (or anyone else’s) based on legal votes."

Mastriano, a retired Army colonel, will face Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was unopposed in his primary.

Trump scored an easier victory early in the night when U.S. Rep. Ted Budd clinched the GOP nomination for Senate in North Carolina. Trump’s surprise endorsement last year lifted Budd, a little known congressman, over better-known rivals, including a former governor. He quickly pivoted to a general election message focused on breaking Democratic control of Washington.

"Under Joe Biden, America is woke and broke," he said at a victory rally. "We need to put the brakes on this agenda for the sake of hardworking North Carolinians."

Budd voted against certifying of the results of the 2020 election. He will face Democratic former state supreme court justice Cheri Beasley, who is aiming to become North Carolina’s first Black senator. She declared at a victory party that "this is our moment."

"We have the power to restore our values to our government in Washington," she said. "In this moment, we have the power to protect our rights."

In another of the night's closely watched races, progressive John Fetterman easily won Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary, just days after a stroke sent him to the hospital.

The 52-year-old Fetterman is known for his hulking, 6-foot-8 stature and his tattoos that helped him build a political persona as an outsider. That, combined with his support of top progressive causes such as universal, government-funded health care, was key in his easily dispatching Democratic rival U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate in the mold of President Joe Biden.

"Fetterman’s victory shows that voters are fed up and want fighters. This should be a wake up call to the entire Democratic Party establishment to fight harder against the fascists and those who obstruct a popular agenda," Stephanie Taylor, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, said in a statement.

Fetterman’s win was a positive for progressives after a series of losses in top races around the country. But Biden downplayed any coming squabbles between his party’s left flank and traditional establishment, tweeting that electing Fetterman to the Senate "would be a big step forward for Pennsylvania’s working people."

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, Fetterman could enter the general election campaign facing questions about his health. Following his stroke, he cast an emergency ballot from the hospital and tweeted Tuesday that he’d successfully undergone surgery to install a pacemaker. He said he was "on track for a full recovery."

And Fetterman will likely face scrutiny over a 2013 incident when, shotgun in hand, he confronted a Black man because he suspected the man was involved in gunfire nearby. The man, Christopher Miyares, was unarmed and said in a TV interview that he had been jogging when Fetterman, who is white, pulled up in his pickup and pointed the shotgun at him. Fetterman has maintained he didn't know Miyares' race at the time of the pursuit, denied pointing the shotgun at him and said it wasn’t loaded.

Fetterman's opponent in the fall wasn't yet clear. Oz, the celebrity surgeon, and McCormick, who resigned in January as the CEO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest hedge funds in the world, were in an exceptionally tight race. Commentator Kathy Barnette, who had appeared to be gaining late momentum in the race, was trailing.

"We’re not gonna have a result tonight," Oz said shortly before midnight, before vowing to Trump, "I will make you proud."

McCormick struck a similar tone, saying mail-in ballots have yet to be counted: "We’re not going to have resolution tonight."

Barnette, meanwhile, may have had her rise blunted by criticism from Trump. In a statement going into the election, he said, "Kathy Barnette will never be able to win the general election against the radical left Democrats.'

Elsewhere, one setback for Trump came when North Carolina Republican incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who was dogged by a series of high-profile blunders, lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Trump posted this week that Cawthorn "made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again" and added, "let’s give Madison a second chance!"

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, whose bid to unseat Gov. Brad Little in that state's Republican primary was backed by Trump, also faltered.

Trump-endorsed candidates have won most Republican primaries around the U.S., but the former president’s record is not perfect. In addition to Tuesday's defeats, last week saw Trump’s choice for Nebraska governor, Charles Herbster, lose to traditional GOP establishment choice Jim Pillen.

2. Teen killed while digging hole with younger sister on New Jersey beach, police say

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - A teenage boy died on a New Jersey beach when police say the hole he was digging with his sister collapsed and trapped them both.

Emergency responders from Tom's River and neighboring areas responded to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island around 4 p.m.

Authorities say the teen siblings, who were visiting with family from out town, were digging a large hole when it caved in.

A 17-year-old girl was pulled from the hole and treated at the scene, according to authorities.

In an update posted to Facebook, the Toms River Police Department said 18-year-old Levy Caverley died in the collapse.

3. Doug Mastriano wins GOP nomination for 2022 Pennsylvania governor’s race

FILE - Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano (R - Franklin County) speaks during the "Medical Freedom Rally" on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – Doug Mastriano has clinched victory in the Republican primary to take on Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor in Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press.

Mastriano defeated a nine-person Republican field, including former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, President pro tempore of the, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Nche Zama, Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale, political strategist Charlie Gerow, former U.S. Attorney William McSwain and former Delaware County Councilmember Dave White.

A state senator since 2019, Mastriano faced fierce opposition from fellow Republicans who claimed he was too far right to win in a general election.

Several GOP members believed he would fumble away an opportunity for the party to take over the battleground state’s executive suite due to his inability to attract moderate voters.

"Mastriano has appeal to base Republicans, but I fear the Democrats will destroy him with swing voters," said Kate Ward, state Senate’s Republican floor leader. "Winning the primary and losing the general because the candidate is unable to get the voters in the middle, isn’t a win."

3. Pa. Senate primary: Fetterman secures democratic nomination

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Polls have closed in Pennsylvania and votes are being counted in the high-profile contests to determine who will face off in the contest to replace U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansions and key elections posts are up for grabs.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz has divided conservatives who are typically in lockstep with Trump. Some are suspicious of the ideological leanings of the celebrity heart surgeon who gained fame as a frequent guest on Oprah Winfrey's talk show. Oz has spent much of the campaign in a heated fight with former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

That's allowed commentator Kathy Barnette to emerge in the final days of the primary as a conservative alternative to both Oz and McCormick.

Trump, who has held campaign-style rallies with Oz, insists he is the best candidate to keep the Senate seat in Republican hands in the fall. Given his level of involvement in the race, a loss would be a notable setback for the former president, who is wielding endorsements as a way to prove his dominance over the GOP ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.

""I think he’s tough. He’s very smart. He’ll be helpful," Trump told a Philadelphia radio station on Tuesday, referring to Oz. I also think he’s the one that’s gonna win the election. You know that’s not an easy election to win."

More fundamentally, Tuesday's primaries could test voters' commitment to democratic principles. Barnette is running even further to the right than Oz and participated in the January 2021 rally that turned into an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has won the state’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate just days after suffering a stroke.

The 52-year-old Fetterman defeated U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta on Tuesday to advance to November’s general election. He will face the winner of a hotly contested Republican primary that includes Dr. Mehmet Oz, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick and conservative activist Kathy Barnette.

Fetterman suffered a stroke Friday, injecting uncertainty into the Democratic primary race that for weeks had been shaping up as a runaway. He said he is on his way to a "full recovery" but will remain in the hospital for a while.

Fetterman, a former mayor of Braddock, is a progressive who has vowed to be a reliable vote for organized labor and liberal causes in Washington. Democrats see the seat being vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey as among their best pickup opportunities in the country.

4. Weather Authority: Sunny, beautiful Wednesday ahead of 90-degree weekend

PHILADELPHIA - Summer weather is finally on the way!

Rain is out of the forecast Wednesday, bringing lots of sun and beautiful 75-degree weather. A 10 out of 10 day, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

However, the dry weather won't last long as cloud appears late Wednesday for a burst of showers overnight.

Any rain is set to disappear Thursday morning with a warm front bringing summer-like temperatures for the rest of the week.

What comes with summer weather? Humidity - Get ready for some muggy days Thursday and Friday!

The warm days stick around for the weekend with temperatures hitting a record 95 degrees on Saturday.

5. Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Pennsylvania elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday's primaries.

In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning Lancaster County said the company that printed its mailed ballots included the wrong ID code, preventing scanning machines from being able to read them. The problem involved at least 21,000 mailed ballots, only a third of which were scanning properly.

The glitch will force election workers to hand-mark fresh ballots, a process expected to take several days. Officials in the county, the state's sixth-most populous, pledged that all the ballots will be counted eventually.

"Citizens deserve to have accurate results from elections and they deserve to have them on election night, not days later," Josh Parsons, a Republican and vice chair of the county board of commissioners, said at a news conference. "But because of this, we’re not going to have final election results from these mail ballots for probably several days, so that is very, very frustrating to us."

In Oregon, where all registered voters receive a mailed ballot, officials in one politically pivotal county are dealing with a similar problem. More than half the ballots sent to voters in Clackamas County, the state’s third-most populous, included a blurry bar code that cannot be read by ballot-scanning machines.

Teams that include both Democrats and Republicans are duplicating every ballot so they can be scanned and extra workers were brought in to help. In a statement, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan called the issues in Clackamas County "unacceptable," but said she was confident the final results would be accurate.

Clackamas County includes part of Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, formed after the state gained a U.S. House seat following the 2020 census. It also includes the newly redrawn 5th Congressional District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader was in early returns trailing progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an attorney and former city planner who is aligned with the party's progressives.

In a statement released by the campaign, McLeod-Skinner said of the vote-counting problems: "Now more than ever, it’s important that we respect the integrity of our elections. We know the ballots may take additional time to be counted and we respect the state’s process. What matters most is that every Oregonian’s vote is counted."

Pennsylvania and Oregon were among five states holding primaries Tuesday, along with Idaho, Kentucky and North Carolina, where slight morning delays had been reported at polling places in three counties.

The mailed ballot misprint was just one of several voting problems to flare up on Election Day across Pennsylvania, a state where former President Donald Trump disputed his loss to Joe Biden in 2020 and where many Republican lawmakers have repeated his false claims of a stolen election.

In Pittsburgh's Allegheny County, higher-than-expected turnout led some polling places to run low on ballots.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs said she could not confirm reports that some voters had been turned away, but said all polling locations that needed extra ballots had received them.

Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco, who also serves as an election commissioner and county GOP chair, said the situation added to concerns some Republicans have about the voting process.

"It’s just giving them more reason to doubt the integrity of the election, and they can feel that things are against them," he said.

County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, a Democrat who also serves as an election commissioner, said the ballot shortages were affecting both Republican and Democratic primary voters.

"Elections Division does its best to predict turnout at each of the 1,323 precincts in Allegheny County, but it’s not an exact science," Hallam said. "We’ll use the reported shortages from this election to better predict how many to provide for the next election and work hard to prevent it from happening in the future."

In Berks County, Pennsylvania, a judge ruled Tuesday that all polling places would remain open an hour later, until 9 p.m. Eastern, after several locations experienced technical issues with electronic pollbooks that are used to check in voters. Voters who arrive at polling places after 8 p.m. will have to cast provisional ballots rather than using voting machines.

The wrongly coded mail ballots in Lancaster County drew renewed attention to a 2019 state voting law — passed with bipartisan support — that greatly expanded voting by mail, a frequent Trump target.

Local election officials throughout the state have criticized several of the law's restrictions, especially one that prevents them from processing mailed ballots before Election Day. That would allow counties to get a head-start on validating those ballots and start identifying any errors.

The Lancaster County board chairman, Ray D’Agostino, called the law "untenable" for counties trying to run elections.

County officials said the contractor, Claysburg, Pennsylvania-based NPC, sent the county test ballots with the correct ID code, but used the wrong code on the ones sent to voters. NPC did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, but D'Agostino said the company had taken "full responsibility."

Pennsylvania Department of State spokesperson Ellen Lyon said no other counties had reported similar issues.

County election workers now must recreate voters’ choices on blank ballots. Lancaster County, which went for Trump by about 16 percentage points over Biden in the 2020 presidential contest, had to use a similar process during primaries last year because of a printing error by a different vendor that was later fired.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of voter registration, said an elections worker will read out each voter’s choices, a second worker will record them on a blank ballot, and an observer will make sure the choices are marked correctly.

"Our main priority is accuracy and not how fast we can do something," she said.