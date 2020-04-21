Gov. Phil Murphy tours field hospital at Atlantic City Convention Center

Gov. Phil Murphy toured the state’s third and newest field hospital to open during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Atlantic City Convention Center field hospital is aimed at alleviating pressure on local hospitals and will treat non-coronavirus patients in 258 beds. Rows of one-bed units line the Convention Center floor, and the hospital also includes an on-site pharmacy and lab testing center.

The U.S. Army Corps of engineers and the state have already opened two other similar field hospitals, a 250-bed facility in Secaucus and a 500-bed pop-up site in Edison.

New Jersey’s COVID-19 death toll saw its biggest spike yet, climbing by 379 deaths, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. The spike comes as the number of new cases has been leveling off, according to Gov. Murphy.

New Jersey has had 4,753 deaths from the virus and more than 92,000 cases, up from about 89,000.

Despite some positive signs, like the leveling off of cases and the increasing time it takes for the number of people with COVID-19 to double, Murphy said there are still weeks to go of social distancing.

“We cannot rush to reopen anything and risk undoing all the extraordinary work you’ve done so far,” Murphy said.

This Associated Press contribued to this report.

