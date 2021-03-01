Gov. Wolf revises mitigation order on gatherings and lifts out-of-state travel restrictions

article

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline and Pennsylvania's vaccination plan is amplified, the Wolf Administration announced revised and lifted mitigation restrictions that are effective statewide Monday.

Among the revised mitigations, maximum limits for indoor events will allow for 15% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size and maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 20% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size.

The Wolf Administration also lifted the out-of-state travel restrictions, making it so those who travel out of state don't need to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon their return.

"Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders," Gov. Wolf said. "The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place. Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated. We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so."

In a statement, the Wells Fargo said the following:

"If city of Philadelphia matches new state restrictions or raises their own, fans can return to Wells Fargo Center for Flyers and 76ers games within days. Wells Fargo Center, Flyers, 76ers are ready to welcome fans back once city officials match new state rules or otherwise increase allowable capacity. Returning fans back to the arena at limited capacity would put hundreds of part-time workers back on the job, approximately two thousand when arena is full. Wells Fargo Center has undergone a health & safety transformation, including an $11 million renovation of the HVAC system; Arena recently achieved the prestigious WELL Health-Safety Rating"

Even as these mitigation efforts are revised and the travel restrictions lifted, the Wolf Administration is still urging caution.

