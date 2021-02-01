Gov Wolf signs disaster declaration for Pa. as storm affects travel across the commonwealth

article

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration Monday afternoon as a powerful nor’easter dumped snow across Pennsylvania.

PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula explained the importance of the declaration in order for crews to do their job this way, "We are in the middle of one of the most impactful statewide storms we’ve had in a long time. This is truly an all-hands-on-deck situation, and our crews are working hard to keep roads safe and passable."

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have placed restrictions on trucks and vehicles traveling highways across the state and add the need for further restrictions may arise.

Tier 1 restrictions now in place, due to the storm:

Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;

Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 95 from the Delaware border to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 476 from Interstate 95 to the PA Turnpike Northeast Extension; and

Interstate 676 from Interstate 76 to the New Jersey border.

These vehicles are not permitted on Tier 1 roadways, because of the restrictions:

Advertisement

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Tier 3 restrictions are in place throughout the following:

Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Breezewood (Exit 161) to Harrisburg East (Exit 247);

Interstate 76/276/95 (PA Turnpike mainline) between Valley Forge (Exit 236) and the New Jersey border;

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) between Mid-County (Exit 20) and Lehigh Valley (Exit 56).

No commercial vehicles are permitted on Tier 3 restricted roads except loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices. Vehicles not permitted include:

School buses

Commercial buses

Motorcycles

RVs or motorhomes

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks) towing trailers

Tier 4 restrictions are in place for these roadways:

Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

Route 33 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 80;

The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to Interstate 81;

The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 283 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions.

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Lehigh Valley (Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

In addition to the vehicles not permitted on roadways with Tier 3 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted on roadways with Tier 4 restrictions.

Motorists will be alerted of restrictions through message boards, through the 511PA website and through the smartphone apps.

All travel is discouraged during the storm. If one must travel, be aware of rapidly changing conditions, reduce speed and use caution. Make sure there is an emergency kit, blankets and other emergency supplies in the vehicle.

More information regarding safe winter travel can be found at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website, here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter