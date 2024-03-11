Expand / Collapse search
Governor Murphy reacts to 910-page review of New Jersey’s COVID-19 pandemic response

By FOX 29 Staff
FOX 29 Philadelphia

NEW JERSEY - Governor Phil Murphy released a statement Monday reacting to the independent and comprehensive review of New Jersey’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His statement reads:

"I want to thank the teams at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads and Boston Consulting Group, who, under the leadership of Paul Zoubek, issued a 910-page comprehensive and unflinching review of the State's response to COVID-19. This pandemic, which took the lives of over 33,000 New Jersey residents and well over one million Americans, was the greatest crisis our State has ever faced. During this trying time, my responsibilities as Governor required that every effort be made to protect the health and safety of all 9.3 million New Jersey residents. As we emerged from the pandemic, my responsibilities similarly demanded that we as a State fully examine what worked and what didn't work so that future administrations can be better prepared for a crisis of this magnitude.

"I am proud that New Jersey is the only state in the nation to have completed this type of independent and comprehensive review. The report both highlights numerous examples of New Jersey's strong leadership during the crisis, and identifies gaps in preparedness and structural deficiencies that must be addressed.  

"I know New Jersey will be better off because of this review, and my administration looks forward to working with the Legislature on its recommendations."


 